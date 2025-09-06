PTCL says submarine cable cuts may disrupt internet services nationwide

A representational image of an underwater internet cable. — Geo.tv/File

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has said that internet users in Pakistan may experience disruptions due to submarine cable cuts in Saudi waters near Jeddah.

According to the company, the cuts occurred near Jeddah, affecting partial bandwidth capacity on the SMW4 and IMEWE systems, two of the key undersea cables that connect Pakistan to global networks.

A PTCL statement said international partners are working on priority to restore the damaged links, while local teams are arranging alternative bandwidth to mitigate the impact on users.

“We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this time,” the spokesperson added.



This chart shows a view of problem reports submitted in the past 24 hours compared to the typical volume of reports by time of day. — Down Detector

Outage reports spiked on Saturday morning, according to data from Down Detector, which showed disruptions building up overnight before a sharp surge in complaints by 9am.

Earlier this year the Africa-1 submarine cable was connected to the country's internet infrastructure.

The 10,000 kilometre-long internet cable with high data transmission capacity — linking Pakistan to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt and France — was connected to the PTCL exchange.

The investment for the Africa-1 initiative was approved by the PTCL's Board of Directors in November 2020, amounting to $59.5 million.

According to PTCL, the project is expected to be Ready for Service (RFS) by the first quarter of 2026.