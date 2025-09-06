In pictures: Streets shine bright across country on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

Pakistan is celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi with religious zeal and fervour, as streets, mosques, and homes across the country glow with colourful lights and decorations.
From Karachi to Islamabad, cities are draped in green flags, illuminated arches, and sparkling displays, creating a festive atmosphere as people gather for processions and Milad gatherings.
The 12th of Rabi ul Awal marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims across the globe.
The faithful commemorate this day with prayers, charity, and a renewed commitment to follow the teachings of the holy prophet, whose life remains a beacon of guidance and compassion for all humanity.