In pictures: Streets shine bright across country on Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)

Faithful commemorate this day with prayers, charity, and renewed commitment to follow teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Pakistan is celebrating Eid Milad un Nabi with religious zeal and fervour, as streets, mosques, and homes across the country glow with colourful lights and decorations.

From Karachi to Islamabad, cities are draped in green flags, illuminated arches, and sparkling displays, creating a festive atmosphere as people gather for processions and Milad gatherings.

The 12th of Rabi ul Awal marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims across the globe.

The faithful commemorate this day with prayers, charity, and a renewed commitment to follow the teachings of the holy prophet, whose life remains a beacon of guidance and compassion for all humanity.

A girl sits on the shoulders of her grandfather as they visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid e Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Karachi, September 5, 2025. — Reuters A man inflates a balloon while selling along an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad ul Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Karachi, September 5, 2025. — Reuters

Residents visit an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Karachi, September 5, 2025. — Reuters

A man inflates a balloon while selling along an illuminated street ahead of Eid-e-Milad ul Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), in Karachi, September 5, 2025. — Reuters

An illuminated view of Hyderabad press club building decorated with colourful lights in on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) on 12 Rabi ul Awal . — INP

An illuminated view of Memon society mosque decorated with colourful lights in on the eve of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in Hyderabad on September 5, 2025 . — INP

An illuminated view of Faizan-e-Madina Masjid decorated with colorful lights as the city prepares to celebrate the blessed occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awwal, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in Karachi. — APP

Streets sparkle with colorful lights as the city prepares for 12th Rabi ul Awwal, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Karachi on September 5, 2025. — APP

Streets sparkle with colorful lights as the city prepares for 12th Rabi ul Awwal, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Karachi on September 5, 2025. — APP

An illuminated view of Pirwahdi Mosque is decorated with beautiful lights on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) in Rawalpindi on September 5, 2025. — INP

Noonarian Chowk bazaar decorated with beautiful ceiling drapes and lights in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Lahore on September 5, 2025. — APP

An illuminated view of Jamia Masjid decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Faisalabad on September 5, 2025. — APP

An illuminated view of Rabi-ul-awal gate decorated with colorful lights in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in Hyderabad on September 5, 2025. — APP

An illuminated view of Khayaban Sir Syed is decorated with beautiful lights on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi in Rawalpindi on September 5, 2025. — INP



