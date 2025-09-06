China criticises Australia, Canada warships in Taiwan Strait

A ship sails between wind turbines in the Taiwan strait off the coast of Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, April 10, 2023. — Reuters

China on Saturday said that its military monitored the passage of Australian and Canadian warships through the Taiwan Strait, criticising their presence in the sensitive waterway as "causing trouble".

Beijing views Taiwan as part of its territory and claims jurisdiction over the body of water that separates the self-ruled island from the Chinese mainland.

"On September 6, the Canadian frigate 'Quebec' and the Australian destroyer 'Brisbane' transited the Taiwan Strait, causing trouble and provoking," said Senior Colonel Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The PLA "organised naval and air forces to monitor and supervise their entire transits, effectively responding and handling the situation", Shi said in a statement.

"The actions of Canada and Australia send the wrong signals and increase security risks," he added.

"[Chinese] troops remain on high alert at all times, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and security and regional peace and stability."

Beijing has ramped up deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its sovereignty claim, which Taipei rejects.

The United States frequently sends ships through the Taiwan Strait, and several of its Western allies have increased their presence with regular — though less common — transits.

In June, China criticised the United Kingdom for sending a navy patrol vessel through the waterway, saying it "undermined peace and stability".