Muslim US airman to lead America's Iron Dome project

Brigadier General Shariful M Khan. — US Air Force

DUBAI: In a historic first, Brigadier General Shariful M Khan, a Bangladeshi-born Muslim officer, has been appointed Director of Staff for the Golden Dome initiative at the Pentagon — a top-secret, high-tech missile defence program often called America’s version of the Iron Dome.

In this critical role, Brig Gen Khan will oversee strategy, policies, and partnerships with industry, universities, national labs, and government agencies to develop and deploy next-generation missile defence systems.

Brig Gen Khan’s appointment is a historic milestone for diversity in US defence, showing that a Bangladeshi-born Muslim officer is now leading one of America’s most crucial missile defence projects — safeguarding the homeland and its allies.

A 1997 graduate of the US Air Force Academy, Brig Gen Khan has vast experience in space systems, satellite operations, and national reconnaissance missions. He has commanded elite units, including the 379th Space Range Squadron and the 310th Space Wing at Colorado’s Schriever Space Force Base, leading nearly 1,500 personnel.

Khan has twice deployed to the Middle East, including Operation Silent Sentry in 2007, and has served in senior positions at the Pentagon, US Space Force, and Office of the Secretary of Defence.

His service has earned him top US military awards, including the Legion of Merit, Defence Meritorious Service Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.

