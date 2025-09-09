Is SCO transforming into a new military-economic bloc?

Leaders pose for a photo as they attend the SCO summit in Tianjin, China On August 31, 2025. — Reuters

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit has raised many eyebrows in Europe and alerted the United States of America. There were strong reasons for that.

First and foremost, without naming any adversary, President Xi Jinping had made obvious remarks against the US. And by stressing security, SCO warned the West that this forum may one day have its own IMF and a military alliance.

To grasp the significance of the summit and the victory parade against Japanese aggression, I put a few direct questions to His Excellency Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi.

Q: Last week, China held the SCO summit, where it hosted a unique group of leaders and celebrated people’s historic victory over fascism and the Japanese aggression. What message did this gathering give to the West, especially to the United States of America?

A: The SCO Summit in Tianjin was an important meeting hosted by China as the presidency. It was attended by leaders and representatives of more than 20 countries and 10 international organisations. The summit adopted the Tianjin Declaration. President Xi Jinping put forward important proposals: upholding unity in diversity, mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, openness and inclusiveness, fairness and justice, as well as pragmatic and efficient cooperation, while also advancing the Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

He stressed that the SCO should play a leading role, remain a stabilising force in a turbulent world, promote global openness and cooperation, steer economic globalisation toward a more inclusive and beneficial direction, and continue to foster exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations.

President Xi made it clear that the SCO must firmly oppose hegemony and power politics, practice genuine multilateralism, and serve as a mainstay in advancing multi-polarity and democracy in international relations. The proposals were welcomed and supported by leaders of participating countries and received broad recognition and positive response from the international community.

Q: During the victory parade, the world also witnessed the most sophisticated and stunning weaponry. President Xi Jinping said, “China will not be intimidated by any bully; it will always move forward.’’ Were these gestures meant for Washington?

A: China held a grand military parade in solemn commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Our purpose is to remember history, honour fallen heroes, cherish peace, and create a better future. History cautions us that humanity rises and falls together.

Only when all countries and nations treat each other as equals, coexist in peace, and support each other can we uphold common security, eradicate the root cause of war, and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies. Today, humanity again must choose between peace and war, dialogue and confrontation, win-win cooperation and zero-sum game.

China will firmly stand on the right side of history and the progress of human civilisation and remain committed to the path of peaceful development. China will speed up the building of a world-class military and firmly safeguard China’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

All service members will provide strategic support for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and make greater contributions to the peace and development of the world.

Q: President Xi explained his vision for the new global order by mentioning “Global Governance Initiative" and saying that Global governance has reached a new crossroads. In his own words, "We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practice true multilateralism." Is it the first step towards a probable SCO military alliance?

A: Currently, the world is undergoing frequent regional turmoil, impeded economic development, backlash against globalisation, gaps in rules and the rule of law, and an intensifying deficit in governance. Against this backdrop, questions of what kind of global governance system to build and how to reform and improve the existing global governance system have increasingly become major topics of high concern to the international community.

President Xi Jinping clearly articulated the core concepts of the GGI, namely, adhere to sovereign equality, abide by international law, practice multilateralism, advocate the people-centred approach, and focus on taking real actions. The GGI is another important global public good that President Xi Jinping has contributed to the world following the three major global initiatives.

Each of the four global initiatives has its own focus, yet they are mutually reinforcing, addressing development, security, civilisation, and governance respectively. Together, they inject stability and certainty into a turbulent world, showcasing China’s responsibility and actions in international affairs.

China has unwaveringly pursued an independent foreign policy of peace based on the principle of “partnership over alliance”, while extensively establishing partnerships with various countries to deepen friendly cooperation and safeguard world peace and common development.

Q: President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, believes that the SCO has revived genuine multilateralism. To him, this summit has laid the groundwork for a new political and socio-economic system in Eurasia. In President Putin's own words, "This security system, unlike Euro-centric and Euro-Atlantic models, would genuinely consider the interests of a broad range of countries, be truly balanced, and would not allow one country to ensure its own security at the expense of others."

A: Since its establishment 24 years ago, the SCO has consistently adhered to the principles of openness, transparency, and not targeting third parties. It emphasises partnership over alliance among member states, does not seek to establish military-political blocs, and firmly opposes Cold War mentality and power politics, making it an important force in maintaining regional stability.

The SCO advocates a new vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security, emphasising that security should be universal — it is unacceptable to have security for one country at the expense of others, or for some nations to enjoy security while others remain insecure, let alone pursuing so-called "absolute security" by sacrificing the security of other countries.

It is essential to abide by the fundamental norms of international relations, such as respecting sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs, while respecting the social systems and development paths independently chosen by each country. The reasonable security concerns of all parties should be acknowledged and accommodated. The SCO is committed to maintaining global strategic stability and achieving common and universal security.

Q: At the SCO summit, President Xi also proposed the creation of a new SCO Development Bank. China has shown willingness to provide $280 million in free aid to SCO members this year and $1400 million in loans to the SCO banking consortium. Is China trying to build an IMF or World Bank for SCO and curtailing the power of the US dollar and US sanctions or conditions imposed on the debtors?

A: The SCO, as a regional cooperative body dedicated to maintaining regional security and promoting common development, has continuously expanded the depth and breadth of its cooperation. China’s proposal to establish an SCO development bank is based on the shared aspirations and practical needs of its member states.

It aims to provide stable financial support for regional infrastructure construction, connectivity projects, and other cooperation initiatives that benefit people’s livelihoods. This is entirely a normal, mutually beneficial, and win-win cooperative arrangement among SCO member states, as well as an independent practice of regional cooperation.

China has always believed that the international financial system should be more just and equitable, better reflecting the voices of emerging markets and developing countries. Financial cooperation among SCO member states is intended to better serve the well-being of the people in the region and has nothing to do with any geopolitical games.

Q: After this summit, the US president has claimed that ‘India and Russia appear lost to deepest and darkest China’. Is China a Deep State and Dark State, as labelled by President Donald Trump?

A: Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China is vigorously advancing Chinese-style modernisation to realise the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and to fulfil our people's aspirations for a better life.

At the same time, China is actively making its due contributions to global peace and development. China will always be a force for peace, stability, and progress in the world. We consistently adhere to an independent foreign policy of peace and are committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind. Our actions are open and upright, capable of standing the test of history and fact.

Q: With reference to the same statement by the US President, we see that Russia and China have had good relations for decades, but can India be bracketed in the same place? After all, Delhi is sailing in two boats. It is an active member of the Quad in the Indo-Pacific region and at the same time, participates in the SCO.

A: Some countries always view interstate relations through the lens of zero-sum game thinking. In fact, the world today is multi-polar, and it is entirely natural for a country to develop friendly and cooperative relations with different nations and organisations based on its own interests.

Guided by the Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilisations, and pursuit of common development, the SCO adheres to openness and inclusiveness and does not target any third party. We welcome India’s active participation in various cooperation initiatives within the SCO and also hope that India can play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Q: According to the office of the United States Trade Representative, US goods and services trade with India totalled an estimated $212.3 billion in 2024, up 8.3% ($16.3 billion) from 2023. Based on this fact, don’t you think New Delhi is using newfound love for Beijing as a bargaining chip against Washington?

A: China and India are both major developing countries and important members of the Global South. We stand ready to work with India to act on the important common understandings reached by leaders of our two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cement political mutual trust, enhance practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound, and steady development of China-India ties. We believe that the development of bilateral relations is not targeted at any third party, nor should it be interfered with by any third party.