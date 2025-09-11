Smoking in pregnancy: a silent threat to mothers and babies

A woman uses a full spectrum oil vaporizer at a vape lounge in Oakland, California, US April 20, 2018. — Reuters

When we think of smoking, cancer and lung disease usually come to mind. But the hidden toll is far wider: smoking lowers fertility in both men and women, complicates labour, and raises the risk of stillbirth, birth defects, and even infant death.

Vaping, often glamourised among teenagers as a “cool” alternative, is no safer. Research shows it carries many of the same long-term risks as traditional smoking.

Geo Digital uncovered how smokers — both men and women — are not only endangering their own health but also that of future generations.

Dr Nausheen Yousuf, a gynaecologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, explained the direct link between smoking and fertility.

“Tobacco contains nicotine, and when it burns, it releases carbon monoxide. Both of these toxins affect men’s sperm and women’s eggs, leading to reduced fertility rates. They also increase the risk of complications for the baby,” she said.

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, smoking during pregnancy doubles the chances of an infant’s sudden death. Even passive smoking — when an expectant mother is exposed to second-hand smoke — can be just as harmful for the baby. The report highlights that maternal smoking increases the risk of stillbirth by 23% and birth defects by 13%.

Social stigma adds to the challenge

Beyond health risks, there’s also a social dimension. Many women hesitate to disclose their smoking habits to doctors out of fear of being judged.

“About 13 out of every 100 women struggle with smoking addiction, but most feel ashamed to admit it,” explained Dr Farheen, a gynaecologist. “They know society will label them as ‘bad women’. But the truth is, smoking is equally harmful for both men and women.”

Dr Farheen added that when women do open up about their smoking, doctors ensure they receive full support and guidance to help them quit.

How smoking harms mothers and babies

Dr Nausheen warns that the impact of smoking during pregnancy can be heartbreaking — babies may enter the world with cleft lips or palates, struggling to feed or even breathe, while their mental development lags behind from the very start.

Doctors warn that nicotine and carbon monoxide directly affect the placenta, increasing the risk of heavy bleeding in the final months of pregnancy. In many cases, the placenta detaches before delivery, leading to severe blood loss and, tragically, even stillbirth.

When we talk about smoking, one can’t ignore the popular trend of vaping amongst youngsters.

It’s not just smoking — vaping poses similar dangers for expectant mothers. A study conducted by the School of Public Health at Ahmedabad University, India, analysed data from nearly 924,376 women. Among them, around 7,552 reported vaping during pregnancy.

The study revealed that mothers who vaped during pregnancy not only faced breastfeeding difficulties but their babies also suffered severe consequences. These included premature birth, low birth weight, and congenital defects.

Teratogenic chemicals released from vaping liquids are especially harmful during the early stages of pregnancy. While such chemicals may not cause significant harm to adults, they can be extremely damaging to a developing foetus.

Dr Farheen explained: “The fruity or sweet flavours in vapes may seem harmless because of their pleasant smell, but they actually release carcinogenic particles. Even so-called ‘nicotine-free’ vapes can be dangerous. These chemicals can cause conditions like popcorn lung — a disease where the lungs shrink and make breathing extremely difficult.”

Risk of passing addiction to next generation

Research also suggests that when parents remain addicted to smoking, their children are more likely to adopt the same habit later in life.

Dr Farheen emphasised that while therapies and the creation of more no-smoking zones can help, the real solution lies in individuals finding the courage to quit.

“Breaking free from this addiction is difficult, but with the right support and willpower, it is absolutely possible,” she said.

The choice to smoke or vape may feel personal, but its consequences ripple far beyond one individual. For mothers, it can mean complicated pregnancies; for babies, it can mean a fight for survival before they even take their first breath. As doctors emphasise, quitting is not just about saving one life — it’s about protecting generations yet to come.