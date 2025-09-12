Indian man beheaded by co-worker over minor dispute in Dallas

A collage of suspect Yordanis Cobos-Martinez and victim Chandra Nagamallaiah's pictures. — X@Eyeful2006

DALLAS: A horrifying incident has sent shockwaves across the community in East Dallas, Texas after a 50-year-old Indian-origin man was brutally murdered and beheaded by his co-worker in front of his wife and teenage son.

The gruesome incident took place early morning on September 10 at the Downtown Suites Motel located on Samuell Boulevard, where the victim, Chandra Nagamallaiah, had been working as a manager for the past three years.

According to Dallas police, the dispute began when Nagamallaiah told his employee, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, not to use a broken washing machine. The argument quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Suddenly, Cobos-Martinez pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Nagamallaiah, forcing him to flee toward the motel office while badly injured. Nagamallaiah’s wife and 18-year-old son, who were already inside the office, desperately tried to intervene, but Cobos-Martinez was unstoppable.

The suspect beheaded Nagamallaiah in front of his family, then kicked the severed head toward the parking lot before later placing it in a dumpster. The chilling scene was captured on the motel’s security cameras, which showed a trail of blood stretching from the room to the front office.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) called the killing “unthinkable” and admitted that Cobos-Martinez had been released from ICE custody earlier in 2025 under an order of supervision due to the lack of available deportation flights to Cuba.

ICE acknowledged that, in hindsight, releasing him had been a mistake and that he should not have been free.

The suspect, a Cuban national, has now been arrested and charged with capital murder. He is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail, and detectives have obtained a search warrant to collect additional evidence from the crime scene.

Nagamallaiah, originally from the Indian state of Karnataka, was known as a hardworking, honest, and family-oriented man who deeply cared for his loved ones.

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating:

“We are in continuous contact with the bereaved family and providing all possible assistance. The accused is in Dallas Police custody, and we are closely monitoring the case.”

The shocking murder has left not only the Indian community but also other Asian immigrant groups in deep grief and anger.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), many users expressed outrage over the lack of mainstream media coverage and raised serious concerns about the safety of immigrant workers and the rising incidents of anti-Asian violence.