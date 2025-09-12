Beyond a water war

A view of Baglihar Dam, also known as Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project, on the Chenab river which flows from IIOJK into Pakistan, at Chanderkote on May 6, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan is once again facing the worst kind of devastating floods. Rivers are overflowing, canals are bursting, cloudbursts are causing destruction and the damage to homes, roads and infrastructure has displaced millions of people. All of this is leading towards another humanitarian crisis.

Unfortunately, every year the monsoon results the same trail of destruction, and each time the haunting question resurfaces: how long will we remain helpless to tackle such crises?

Meanwhile, the Kalabagh Dam debate resurfaces. Supporters argue that dams prevent floods — had Kalabagh existed, the floodwaters could have been stored, sparing us such devastation.

Opponents, however, insist dams intensify floods, claiming that rivers left to their natural flow are far less destructive. Amidst these unfortunate circumstances, another conspiracy theory emphasises the imposition of a "water war" by our neighbouring country.

According to this narrative, India, with the help of several newly-constructed dams, withholds water to deprive Pakistan and then suddenly releases it, deliberately pushing torrents across the border to create chaos.

Once upon a time, Punjab — the land of five rivers — was nourished by rivers flowing freely across meadows and forests. Their free flow purified the soil, enriched agriculture and sustained life before finally merging into the Indus River.

Heavy monsoon rains were also common but with limited damage, as floodplains around the rivers absorbed excess waters. The British harnessed these rivers inventively to create the world’s magnificent canal system here.

The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 with the World Bank’s mediation, remains one of the most enduring water-sharing agreements in the world. Under this treaty, the three eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas and Sutlej — were allocated to India, whereas Pakistan retained full control over the three western rivers: Indus, Jhelum and Chenab.

Despite wars and decades of hostility, the treaty has largely withstood the test of time. However, frequent allegations of violations and mistrust over dam constructions have kept it under strain.

It is important to understand that dams themselves do not cause floods. Their core purpose is water storage and power generation. But when relentless rains overfill reservoirs, there is no option but to open spillways.

Due to geographical ground realities, floodwaters naturally surge downstream from the Indian side into Pakistan. The same occurs within our own borders, when reservoirs like Tarbela, Mangla or Rawal are filled to capacity and their spillways have to open. In both cases, it is not an act of aggression but a necessity dictated by unavoidable circumstances.

In my view, the narrative of waging a "water war" gained popularity when Indian leaders, at different points in time, threatened to "review" or even "suspend" the Indus Waters Treaty as a response to political or military tensions.

Such rhetoric dangerously transforms water from a shared lifeline into a potential weapon. When Pakistan is overwhelmed by uncontrolled floods, the resulting humanitarian crises can spill across borders and destabilise the entire region, including India.

We must understand that both countries rank among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries. Instead of fighting over water, the leadership of both sides must view water as a wonderful resource to produce electricity, sustaining agriculture, strengthening ecosystems and improving regional resilience.

Rather than treating the floodwaters as a battleground for point scoring, both nations need to extend a hand of cooperation in light of climate change, rising populations and new environmental realities, transforming the situation into a platform for cooperation rather than confrontation.

If water can become a cause of mistrust, then why can’t it become a reason for restoring trust between the countries? For a region plagued with poverty, unemployment and inflation, water can be a resource of hope. The only way forward is joint planning — better water management, effective early warning systems and real-time data sharing in the best interest of the entire region.

Together, Pakistan and India can not only minimise damage by saving billions lost to disaster, but also define new horizons for bilateral relations, regional peace and mutual trust.



The writer is a member of the National Assembly and patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Hindu Council. He posts @RVankwani



Originally published in The News