Child dies from rare measles complication after infection in infancy

An illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle studded with glycoprotein tubercles in this handout image obtained by Reuters April 9, 2019. — Reuters

Los Angeles County health officials reported the death of a school-aged resident from a known but rare complication after a measles infection acquired during infancy, and urged residents to ensure their families are vaccinated against the disease.

Why it's important

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said on Thursday that the child was first infected with measles as an infant before they were eligible to receive the measles vaccine, which is routinely recommended to be administered between 12 and 15 months of age.

Although the child recovered from the initial measles illness, they developed and ultimately died from subacute sclerosing panencephalitis, or SSPE — a rare, progressive brain disorder that can be a late complication of a measles infection early in life.

By the numbers

SSPE affects about one in 10,000 measles cases, but the risk increases to one in 600 for infants infected before they become eligible for vaccination, according to LA County health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,454 confirmed measles cases nationwide this year, as of September 9.

Context

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that causes symptoms such as fever, cough and a characteristic rash. It can also lead to severe complications like pneumonia and encephalitis.

The US recorded its highest measles case count since 2000 earlier this year, with Texas and New Mexico driving a January surge due to declining vaccination rates among children.

There have been eight cases of measles in individuals who were in Los Angeles County while infectious, including four residents and four non-residents in 2025.

What's next?

Health officials are urging residents to check immunization records, vaccinate eligible family members, and take precautions, particularly before traveling to areas with measles outbreaks.