Dubai Airport begins installing AI-powered 3D scanners

People queue at the check-in counter at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. — Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai Airport has begun installing state-of-the-art 3D AI scanners to make security checks faster and easier for passengers.

Powered by artificial intelligence, the new scanners will screen luggage within seconds, allowing travellers to clear security checks in minimal time.

According to officials, passengers will no longer need to remove laptops, perfumes, water bottles, or other liquids during screening.

The airport administration said the project will be completed by the end of 2026, expressing confidence that the initiative will make journeys smarter and more seamless for all passengers.

The Emirati city, located between Asia, Europe and Africa, has been ranked the world's busiest air hub for international passengers for a decade.

The facility marked its busiest first half on record with a 2.3% year-on-year growth, welcoming a record 46 million passengers in the first half of this year despite disruptions due to the Iran-Israel war.

During the 12-day Iran-Israel war, airlines cancelled flights to many Middle East destinations as some governments closed their airspace.

In the first six months of 2025, the average monthly traffic stood at around 7.7 million passengers or 254,000 daily travellers.

In 2024, Dubai International Airport recorded its highest annual passenger traffic in history, totalling 92.3 million.

The top countries for passenger traffic to and from Dubai were India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.



— With additional input ftom AFP