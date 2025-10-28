Two held in Sharjah for stealing Dh195,000 with 'faulty tyre' trick

Police arrest two men who allegedly stole Dh195,000 from a woman after distracting her with a "faulty tyre" trick. — X/@FujPoliceGHQ

Two men who allegedly stole Dh195,000 from a woman after distracting her with a "faulty tyre" trick were arrested within three hours, police said on Tuesday.

The woman had withdrawn the cash from a bank in Fujairah, an emirate on the UAE's eastern coast along the Gulf of Oman, and placed it inside her car.

The suspects followed her, and as she stopped, one man approached claiming that one of her tyres was damaged.

When she got out to check, the second suspect opened the car door, grabbed the cash, and both men fled.

Police said the complaint was received at 10:50am, and after quick coordination with Sharjah Police, the suspects were traced and arrested in Sharjah, an emirate about 100 kilometres west of Fujairah.

Officials said the pair were also wanted for similar thefts in other emirates.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant after withdrawing cash and to avoid engaging with strangers outside banks.