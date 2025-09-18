First Mpox case confirmed in Lahore as 48-year-old liver transplant patient tests positive

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. —Reuters

LAHORE: A 48-year-old man with no foreign travel history has tested positive for Mpox in Lahore, marking the first confirmed case of the infectious disease in the provincial capital, health officials disclosed late Thursday night.

Medical Superintendent of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Dr Faryaad Hussain said the patient, who underwent a liver transplant in 2021, had been admitted at LGH for the past three days with symptoms that raised suspicion of Mpox.

“We had sent his samples to the Institute of Public Health (IPH) Lahore for screening, and today the lab confirmed that the man was positive for Mpox,” Dr Faryaad said. He added that the patient’s compromised immunity due to his transplant history made him particularly vulnerable.

What has alarmed health authorities is that the patient has no recent travel history — a development described as “worrisome” by infectious disease experts. Dr Faryaad confirmed that teams have been mobilised to trace the patient’s contacts in order to determine the possible mode of transmission.

Health officials said the man is being kept under strict medical supervision while protocols are being followed to prevent any potential spread of the disease within the hospital.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral illness that spreads through close contact and is characterised by fever, skin rashes, and swollen lymph nodes. While Pakistan has reported sporadic cases in the past, the confirmation of an indigenous case in Lahore without a travel link has raised concerns of silent transmission in the community.

Public health authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation and urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant, avoid close contact with suspected cases, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.