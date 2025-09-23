Pakistan to roll out 5G in coming months, says IT minister

Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja addresses inauguration ceremony of 26th ITCN Asia Expo at Expo Centre Karachi, Sindh, September 23, 2025. — X/@MoitOfficial

Minister says IT be core element of Pakistan-Saudi MoU.

Adds two damaged submarine cables disrupt internet.

"Pakistan thwarted hacking attempts from India during conflict."

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday announced that Pakistan will introduce 5G services within the coming months, with the initial launch planned in seven major cities.

The promise of 5G internet, however, comes after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in its annual report for 2024 stated that even with rising broadband penetration, Pakistan will have a difficult transition to 5G, The News reported last year in December.

There are worries over the financial difficulties associated with Pakistan's transition to 5G wireless technology, even as the country's use and penetration of wireless telecommunication services, such as broadband and mobile, continue to grow.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 26th ITCN Asia Expo at Expo Centre Karachi today, she noted that measures were also being taken to ensure more reliable internet access nationwide.

The minister underlined that information technology would serve as the "core element" of the recently signed Pakistan-Saudi agreement. She said the agreement would strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and accelerate economic growth.

Highlighting economic progress, the IT minister said the country had moved away from fears of default, inflation had come down, and macroeconomic conditions were now stabilising. “Karachi carries the weight of the country’s economic development,” she remarked.

She added that Pakistan was receiving global recognition due to its resilience, while its technology rankings were steadily improving under the “Digital Pakistan” initiative. She stressed that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had played a vital role in improving the ease of doing business and attracting investment.

Khawaja noted that the cabinet had approved Pakistan’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy and work on its implementation was underway. She said between 0.5 million to 1 million youth would be trained in AI and cybersecurity by the end of this year.

“Those who know the right use of technology will replace traditional positions,” she added, urging young people to use their time effectively and embrace the opportunities offered by the digital era.

Responding to a question about poor mobile and data services, the minister said two submarine cables had been damaged in the Red Sea near Jeddah, affecting network performance. She assured that her ministry was working on increasing submarine cable capacity and enhancing fiberisation to ensure internet reliability.

She also revealed that Pakistan had successfully thwarted recent hacking attempts from India during a period of conflict, ensuring no government websites were compromised.