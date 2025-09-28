China warns US of unilateralism, offers world multilateralism

China's Premier Li Qiang addresses the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, UNSA. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Without naming the United States, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has warned Washington of the dangers of imposing civilisational superiority, unilateralism and tariff on the world.

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Li Qiang said: "A major cause of the current global economic doldrums is the rise in unilateral and protectionist measures, such as tariff hikes and erection of walls and barriers. Ultimately everyone will be worse off".

Li Qiang urged for collaborative approach in expanding convergence of interests and promote inclusive economic globalisation.

He equally stressed for the interaction among civilisations by saying that obsession with so-called "civilisational superiority" or ideology-based circles only breeds more division and confrontation.

"We Chinese people often say, 'a single flower does not make spring; one hundred flowers in full blossom bring spring to the garden'," Li Qiang told the august gathering.

Li Qiang equally highlighted China's flagship Belt and Road initiative with over 150 countries and Beijing's role in international cooperation on sci-tech innovation, sharing technologies like 5G and AI to promote global development.

He reminded the Trump administration that, "China has consistently opened its door wider to the world. It has lowered its overall tariff level to 7.3% and remained the world's second largest importer for 16 consecutive years".

These remarks were made at a time when in mid-September President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping had exchanged views over a telephonic conversation about the new tariff imposed on Beijing.

Xi had apprised President Trump that: "The US side should refrain from imposing unilateral trade restrictions so as not to disrupt the outcomes of multiple rounds of consultation between the two sides. The US side needs to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese investors".

China seems to be creating a parallel platform or the so-called non-discriminatory environment for the world.

At Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Tianjin Summit, President Xi had proposed Global Governance Initiative. It highlighted, "The principles of adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centred approach and focusing on taking real actions".

He had earlier outlined the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilisation Initiative and established the International Organisation for Mediation together with over 30 countries.

Meanwhile, China has emerged as an economic giant. The key to its success lies in innovation and resilience.

In the first half of the current year, China’s GDP has grown by 5.3% year-on-year, and the annual target of 5% is expected to be achieved.

From Deepseek model to robot marathons, China has shocked the world in almost every field. The advancement in agricultural machinery has enabled Chinese rice and wheat growers to produce up to "600 kilogrammes of crops per minute".

Deep-ocean drilling vessels Mengxiang is enabled to drill up to 11,000 metres to explore the hidden treasures of the oceans.

In the Taklimakan Desert, Shenditake 1 Well has reached a depth of 10,910 metres, making it the Asia's deepest vertical well.

The aviation and space industry is also booming. China has delivered 22, C919, passenger aircrafts and Tianzhou-9 spacecraft has completed a space delivery in just three hours.

The Fuxing CR450 train operates at a speed of 400 kilometres per hour. It has reduced the travel time from Beijing to Shanghai to just two and a half hours.

Pakistan is also benefitting from his "Iron brother". In their recent visits to China, President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has signed a number of memoranda of understandings.

During PM's recent visit, China agreed to launch a high-speed train in Pakistan as well. The project may cost $9.85 billion.

Addressing a reception in celebration of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China, Consul General Yang Yundong said that both countries are working to build an even closer China-Pakistan Community.

"The ‌all-weather strategic cooperative partnership‌ between China and Pakistan has gained stronger momentum, richer substance, and brighter prospects", remarked Yang Yundong.

A testament to this statement is the ‌China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)‌ which is accelerating its transition to a ‌"2.0 upgraded version.

Yang Yundong said."‌China is willing to take CPEC as a guiding framework, focusing on three key areas —‌ industry, agriculture, and mining, advance mutually beneficial cooperation in ‌industrial parks, connectivity, and high-tech sectors‌. We will also facilitate the export of more high-quality Pakistani products to China".

He further said that, "China will also strengthen ‌counterterrorism and security cooperation‌ with Pakistan, supporting ‌Pakistan’s counterterrorism capacity building‌, to create a ‌favourable environment‌ for Pakistan’s development and China-Pakistan cooperation".

Everything aside, China's support in the recent Pakistan-India war is enough to remind Pakistan that a friend in need is a friend indeed.