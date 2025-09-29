No extension in tax year 2025 filing deadline: FBR

A representational image showing the FBR logo. — FBR website/File

Federal Board of Revenue says Sept 30 remains final deadline.

Dismisses unverified reports circulating on media platforms.

FBR's IRIS platform is fully operational, says tax authority.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday rejected reports of an extension in the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2025, reiterating that September 30 remains the final date.

In a statement, the tax body said it had taken notice of unverified reports circulating on various media platforms suggesting the deadline would be extended.

"It is pointed out that a vast majority of taxpayers reside in areas unaffected by floods and have had ample time to discharge their national obligation of filing returns."

"The reports suggesting that the IRIS system has slowed down are also unfounded," the tax-collecting body further said, adding that FBR's IRIS platform is fully operational, functioning smoothly, and taxpayers can easily file their returns using the new simplified income tax return form.

The tax authority also cautioned that failure to file returns by the due date will result in late-filer status and imposition of penalties under the law.

FBR also urged all eligible taxpayers to act responsibly and file their income tax returns with accuracy and honesty before the deadline of 30th September, 2025, to avoid any legal consequences.

"In case of extreme hardship, the taxpayers can avail an extension of return up to 15 days with payment of due taxes by 30th September, subject to approval by the relevant committee as per law," the statement added.

Earlier, FBR removed the "estimated market value column" from the income tax return form 2025 on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the facilitation of taxpayers.

The prime minister constituted a committee, chaired by Federal Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, to examine the new column introduced by FBR in the IRIS tax return requiring tax filers to declare the estimated fair market value of moveable and immovable assets, assess its implications for the tax filers, and recommend corrective measures or improvements, said a news release.

The committee comprised the petroleum minister, state minister for finance, attorney general for Pakistan, SAPM on Coordination of Office of DPM, Secretary Finance, Chairman FBR, and Member Customs FBR.