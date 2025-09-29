Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55bn

A sign is posted in front of the Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters, Redwood City, California, US, January 30, 2024. — AFP

Video game giant Electronic Arts (EA) announced Monday it would be acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for $55 billion, in what EA said would be the largest all-cash private equity buyout in history.

The consortium also includes US investment firms Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, the Miami-based firm founded by Jared Kushner, former White House advisor and son-in-law of President Donald Trump.

"This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work," EA Chairman and CEO Andrew Wilson said of the company´s employees in a statement, adding the deal would help "unlock new opportunities on a global stage."

EA, known for popular franchises including FIFA soccer games, Madden NFL, The Sims and Battlefield, reported revenue of $7.5 billion in its most recent fiscal year.

The acquisition is expected to close in early 2026 and requires approval from EA shareholders and regulatory authorities.

Saudi Arabia's PIF, which already holds a 9.9% stake in EA, will roll over its existing investment as part of the transaction.

The deal will be financed through approximately $36 billion in equity from the consortium members and $20 billion in debt committed by JPMorgan Chase.

Upon completion, EA will be delisted from the Nasdaq stock exchange and remain headquartered in Redwood City, California, under Wilson's continued leadership.

The deal marks PIF's latest major investment in the gaming sector as Saudi Arabia seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues.