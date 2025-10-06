Saudi Arabia allows all visa holders to perform Umrah

Pilgrims perform prayers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 1, 2025. — Reuters

Measures taken under Saudi Vision 2030: Ministry of Hajj, Umrah

Adds initiative reflects Kingdom’s vision to facilitate Muslims.

Nusuk Umrah platform launched for aspirants of direct Umrah.



Saudi Arabia’s authorities permitted holders of various types of visas to perform Umrah during their stay in the kingdom under the Saudi Vision 2030.

“All holders of visas of various types can perform Umrah during their stay in the kingdom,” the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed in a statement.

The Ministry stated that the visas cover multiple categories, including personal and family visit visas, electronic tourist visas, transit or stopover visas, work permits, and other types can visit Makkah to perfrom Umrah.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah added that the initiative reflects the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to facilitating the arrival of Muslims from across the globe, enabling them to perform their religious duties with comfort and peace of mind.

“This comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to facilitate procedures for the guests of Allah and to expand the number of beneficiaries of the services provided within the Hajj and Umrah system, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030,” it said in the statement.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah added that it has recently launched the “Nusuk Umrah” platform for those wishing to perform Umrah directly. Through the platform, users can select a suitable package and issue an Umrah permit electronically with ease, in an integrated digital experience that allows booking services and selecting preferred times with great flexibility.

“These facilitative measures reflect the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince — may Allah protect them — to enable Muslims to visit the Two Holy Mosques and perform their rituals in a spiritual and safe environment, while providing the finest services that enrich the experience of the guests of Allah and make their faith journey easier.”