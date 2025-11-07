Lina Khan — Pakistani-American co-chairing Mamdani's transition team

This collage shows New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani (right) and former Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. — Reuters

New York Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has appointed former US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chairperson Lina Maliha Khan, a renowned Pakistani-American legal scholar, to co-chair his transition team, he announced on Thursday.

Maamdani, 34, the first Muslim and a South Asian, will be sworn in on January 1, 2026. He will lead the biggest city in the US, a job which comes with a $116 billion budget and global scrutiny.

Khan, 36, who led the FTC during the Biden administration, will co-lead the Mamdani transition team with three other veterans of New York City Hall, the seat of the local government, the mayor-elect announced in a statement.

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani attends a press conference at the Unisphere in the Queens borough of New York City, US, November 5, 2025. — Reuters

"New Yorkers sent a clear message this week that it’s time to build a city that working people can actually afford. I'm excited to help Zohran build a team that will usher in a new era for New York City and set a new model for Democratic governance," Khan said in a statement.

Khan played a significant role in former president Joe Biden's antitrust and consumer protection agenda.

As FTC chairperson, she ramped up scrutiny of corporate mergers while spearheading administration efforts to defend Americans from unfair business practices, such as "junk fees" and mandatory arbitration clauses.

While progressives applauded Khan's efforts to crack down on corporate power, the Biden administration's aggressive stance toward Big Tech companies also played a role in antagonising several major Silicon Valley figures.

As FTC chairperson, Khan was willing to take on major corporations such as Amazon and Microsoft to combat monopolies, earning praise from Democrats as well as Republicans, including conservative J D Vance, now vice president, and Steve Bannon, a former White House chief strategist.

Khan's action against Ticketmaster, the world's largest ticketing company, drew bipartisan support for a Justice Department lawsuit against the company in May last year.

Khan was born in London to Pakistani parents who immigrated to the United States in 2000. She is married to Dr Shah Rukh Ali, a cardiologist at Columbia University.