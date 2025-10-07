Cher finally done with boytoy Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards?

Cher fed up as boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards turns into 'part-time' boyfriend

Cher is reportedly fed up with her younger boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards.

Insiders recently told RadarOnline that Alexander is "not around so much anymore."

They added, "It's sunk in with her that maybe it's not for the long term. His behavior used to upset her."

Cher is starting to realize this relationship might not be for the long term.

Notably, Cher's friends and family are reportedly relieved by the distance, having long warned her about red flags surrounding the music producer.

The source said, "He's also a party boy and she's not into that scene. She only has a sip of champagne once or twice a month, if that."

Adding, "She's about to turn 80 and likes the companionship, but it's begun to feel like he's more of a part-time boyfriend and she doesn't want that."

"And fortunately, she's becoming more comfortable with her own company. Clearly, they're winding down and she's not very upset about it," the insider noted.

It is pertinent to mention Cher and the music producer Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards made their relationship public in November 2022.