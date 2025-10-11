Finance czar heads to US for IMF, World Bank talks amid fresh bailout push

Finance Minister Aurangzeb speaks during a Reuters interview at the 2025 annual IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 25, 2025. — Reuters

FinMin to participate in over 65 events, forums during 6-day visit.

Aurangzeb will meet IMF MD at MENAP forum: finance ministry.

Aurangzeb to hold meetings with Chinese, UK, Saudi counterparts.



Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb departed for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

The visit comes as Pakistan continues negotiations for an early staff-level agreement with the IMF under its ongoing loan programmes.

An IMF team, led by Iva Petrova, visited Karachi and Islamabad from September 24 to October 8, 2025, to hold discussions on the second review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Both sides concluded review talks this week for the completion of the second review under the $7 billion EFF and the first tranche of $400 million under the RSF of $1.4 billion, The News reported.

A day earlier, the finance czar had expressed optimism that the SLA with the global lender would be finalised during his visit to Washington.

During his six-day visit, Aurangzeb is scheduled to hold meetings with senior officials of the IMF, World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the finance ministry said.

He will also meet World Bank President Ajay Banga in a one-on-one meeting and attend a dinner hosted by Banga for finance ministers of selected countries.

The minister is also scheduled to meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the platforms of the G24 and MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, and Pakistan) countries, where he will deliver a keynote address.

The finance czar will participate in a regional roundtable organised by the World Bank on the digital transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which will also be attended by tax authorities from other countries.

He will also take part in two major events hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan.

The finance minister’s schedule also includes meetings with top White House officials, and senior officials from the US Departments of State and Treasury and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

He will engage with office bearers and members of the US-Pakistan Business Council to discuss tax proposals and investment opportunities in Pakistan.

"During the visit, the minister will also meet with representatives of global credit rating agencies, commercial banks, particularly investment banks from the Middle East, and address various investment forums and seminars to highlight Pakistan’s economic outlook," the ministry said.

“The finance minister will visit leading US think tanks, including the Atlantic Council and the Peterson Institute of International Economics (PIIE),” it added.

The ministry said that FinMin will also give interviews to selected international and American media outlets during his visit, which includes over 65 events, forums, meetings, and official engagements.