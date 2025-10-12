FinMin Aurangzeb lands in US for IMF, WB talks as Pakistan seeks bailout deal

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb after his arrival in Washington, US, October 12, 2025. — X/@Financegovpk

Aurangzeb to meet IMF managing director during US visit.

FinMin among ministers invited by WB president to special dinner.

Aurangzeb to participate in WB roundtable on FBR transformation.



Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb reached Washington on Sunday to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank (WB).

The six-day visit to the US holds significant importance amid Pakistan's ongoing negotiations with the global lender for an early staff-level agreement.

Senior officials of the Embassy of Pakistan received the finance minister and other members of his delegation after their arrival.

Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan at the plenary sessions of the World Bank and IMF, and will also meet senior officials from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).

During his visit, the finance czar will meet IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on the forums of the G24 and MENAP (Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan) countries, where he will deliver a keynote address.

He is set to meet Georgieva just days after Pakistan and the IMF concluded talks for the completion of the second review under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first tranche of $400 million under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) of $1.4 billion.

Apart from his meeting with the IMF managing director, the finance czar is also scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga and would also attend a special dinner hosted by Banga for finance ministers from select countries.

Additionally, Aurangzeb will participate in a regional roundtable organised by the World Bank on the digital transformation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

FBR officials and other countries will highlight their respective tax reform initiatives at the roundtable.

The finance czar will hold meetings with senior White House officials, the US House Financial Services Committee chairman, and senior representatives from the US State and Treasury Departments and the US International Development Finance Corporation.

He will also take part in two major events hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Azerbaijan.