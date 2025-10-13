 
Internet may slow down due to submarine cable maintenance: PTCL

Repair of faulty repeater to begin Oct 14 morning, says PTCL spokesperson

By
Web Desk
|

October 13, 2025

Number of internet cables can be seen plugged into a router. — Reuters/File
  • Cable maintenance to start at 11am PST.
  • Work may continue for up to 18 hours.
  • Users may face partial or slow connectivity.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced that internet services may experience degradation or partial disruption due to maintenance work on one of its submarine cables.

In a statement on Monday, the PTCL spokesperson said that an international cable consortium has scheduled the repair of a faulty repeater installed within the submarine cable system.

The maintenance activity is set to begin on October 14, around 11am PST, and could last for up to 18 hours.

During this period, users across Pakistan may face slow internet speeds or intermittent connectivity issues. The spokesperson expressed regret over the inconvenience caused.

Cellular internet remained suspended recently in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to a political party's protest.

Pakistan has faced repeated internet disruptions, including due to submarine cable faults. Authorities have pledged stronger connectivity in the coming months and announced plans to roll out 5G services, initially in several major cities.

