Nearly 28% Americans admit to having 'intimate or romantic' relation with AI

The image shows a user interacting with a smartphone app to customise an avatar for a personal artificial intelligence chatbot. — Reuters

Nearly one-third of Americans admit to having an “intimate or romantic” relationship with AI chatbots, a recent study has found.

Vantage Point Counselling Services’ study revealed that at least 54% of respondents believe AI was a colleague, friend, or even a family member.

Advertisement

However, 28% described their relationship with AI beyond an “intimate or romantic” relationship.

Some respondents categorise their relationship with AI as a platonic friendship, business or working colleague, personal trainer, therapist, sibling or parent, and others.

Vantage also shared a list of at least 30 AI platforms with which respondents claim to have a relationship.

According to the study, GPT is on top, while Apple’s Siri and Google’s Gemini fall in the top five.

An increase in the relationship with the AI chatbot was noted after an institute of family studies declared the US is facing a downturn in real relationships.

In June, a man proposed his AI girlfriend after a 100,000-word conversation despite having a partner and a child.

The study stated that up to 37.55% were not currently seeking a human relationship or had been unsuccessful in the recent past at pursuing human romantic relationships. At least 33.69% were currently cheating on their significant other or casually dating.

Additionally, up to 19.30% are not currently in an intimate or romantic human relationship but are seeking a partner or partners.