Internet speed restored after completion of undersea cable repair: PTCL

A representational image of an underwater internet cable. — Geo.tv/File

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced the successful completion of repair work on a repeater installed in an undersea cable. The maintenance operation began on the morning of October 14, led by the International Cable Consortium.

Following the repair, internet service speed and connectivity across the country have been fully restored, the telecommunication company said. It also assured users that the network is now functioning optimally, improving overall online access for consumers nationwide.

The PTCL had announced possible degradation or partial disruption in internet services due to maintenance work on one of its submarine cables.

In a statement issued on Monday, the PTCL spokesperson had said that an international cable consortium scheduled the repair of a faulty repeater installed within the submarine cable system.

Pakistan has faced repeated internet disruptions, including due to submarine cable faults. Authorities have pledged stronger connectivity in the coming months and announced plans to roll out 5G services, initially in several major cities.