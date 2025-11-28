 
WhatsApp may face complete ban in this country

Meta platform warned of "potential nationwide ban" for failing to meet legal requirements

Reuters
Web Desk
November 28, 2025

A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a Whatsapp logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. — Reuters
Russia on Friday issued a stern warning to WhatsApp, Meta's popular messaging service, to comply with Russian laws or face a complete ban in the country.

In August, Russia began limiting some calls on WhatsApp and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

On Friday, Roskomnadzor, Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, again accused the Meta platform of failing to comply with the requirements designed to prevent and combat crime.

"If the messaging service continues to fail to meet the demands of Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked," Interfax news agency quoted the state communications watchdog as saying.

WhatsApp has accused Moscow of trying to block millions of Russians from accessing secure communication.

Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

