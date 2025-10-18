10 takeaways from Field Marshal Asim Munir's PMA Kakul parade address

October 18, 2025
Amid heightened tensions with India and ongoing concerns about cross-border militancy, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir delivered a hard-hitting address at the passing-out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.
Speaking to graduating cadets, he underscored Pakistan’s military readiness, national unity, and unwavering stance on sovereignty and regional peace. Here are ten key takeaways from his speech:
Field Marshal Munir said the Taliban government in Kabul should act decisively against militant proxies operating from its soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan.
He assured the nation that "with the help and mercy of Allah, the Almighty, and with the support of the people, we will not lose an inch of the sacred land.”
Field Marshal Munir cautioned Indian military leadership, stating, “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.”
He said the Pakistan Army, which has fought for over two decades in the sub-conventional domain, has also successfully displayed its capabilities in conventional domains by delivering a swift and decisive blow to the adversary.
The COAS warned, "If a new wave of hostilities erupts, Pakistan will respond far beyond the expectations of those who initiate it."
6. India’s geographic vastness offers no immunity
He stated that “with diminishing distinction between combat and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographic vastness.”
Field Marshal Munir criticised India’s actions, saying its eagerness to adjudge culpability, evasion of neutral investigations, and staging of self-created evidence was “indicative of the politicisation of terrorism for the vested interests of the ruling regime.”
He vowed that “like our victory in the conventional domain, every state proxy of our neighbour will be raised to dust, InshaAllah.”
Field Marshal Munir expressed confidence in the people, saying, “With Allah’s blessings and binding national resolve, people of all hues and colours, age, gender, ethnicity or creed stood firm and tough like a wall of steel.”
He paid homage to the nation and its defenders: “I proudly salute every soldier, sailor, airman, the brave men, women, children and elderly who laid their lives during the testing times, and to the Ghazis who fought with utmost conviction to defend the motherland at all costs.”