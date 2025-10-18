10 takeaways from Field Marshal Asim Munir's PMA Kakul parade address

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir addresses the passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, in Abbottabad on October 18, 2025. — Screengrab @Geo News

Amid heightened tensions with India and ongoing concerns about cross-border militancy, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir delivered a hard-hitting address at the passing-out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.

Speaking to graduating cadets, he underscored Pakistan’s military readiness, national unity, and unwavering stance on sovereignty and regional peace. Here are ten key takeaways from his speech:

1. Taliban regime must act decisively

Field Marshal Munir said the Taliban government in Kabul should act decisively against militant proxies operating from its soil for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

2. Pakistan will not lose an inch of sacred land

He assured the nation that "with the help and mercy of Allah, the Almighty, and with the support of the people, we will not lose an inch of the sacred land.”

3. No space for war in a nuclearised environment

Field Marshal Munir cautioned Indian military leadership, stating, “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.”

4. Pakistan Army’s dual-domain capability

He said the Pakistan Army, which has fought for over two decades in the sub-conventional domain, has also successfully displayed its capabilities in conventional domains by delivering a swift and decisive blow to the adversary.

5. Pakistan’s response will exceed expectations

The COAS warned, "If a new wave of hostilities erupts, Pakistan will respond far beyond the expectations of those who initiate it."

6. India’s geographic vastness offers no immunity

He stated that “with diminishing distinction between combat and communication zones, the reach and lethality of our weapon systems will shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographic vastness.”

7. India politicises terrorism for vested interests

Field Marshal Munir criticised India’s actions, saying its eagerness to adjudge culpability, evasion of neutral investigations, and staging of self-created evidence was “indicative of the politicisation of terrorism for the vested interests of the ruling regime.”

8. Every state proxy of India will be raised to dust

He vowed that “like our victory in the conventional domain, every state proxy of our neighbour will be raised to dust, InshaAllah.”

9. National unity is a wall of steel

Field Marshal Munir expressed confidence in the people, saying, “With Allah’s blessings and binding national resolve, people of all hues and colours, age, gender, ethnicity or creed stood firm and tough like a wall of steel.”

10. Tribute to martyrs and national resolve

He paid homage to the nation and its defenders: “I proudly salute every soldier, sailor, airman, the brave men, women, children and elderly who laid their lives during the testing times, and to the Ghazis who fought with utmost conviction to defend the motherland at all costs.”