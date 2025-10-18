Julia Roberts reveals why she played 'icy' character in 'After the Hunt'

Julia Roberts worked in 'After the Hunt' due to THIS

Julia Roberts has revealed why she wanted to play Alma Imhoff in After the Hunt.

For those unaware, in the film, Imhoff teaches philosophy at a private university but her life suddenly takes a dark turn when a star student, Margaret "Maggie" Resnick, a character played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses professor Henrik "Hank" Gibson of se*ual assault, who was portrayed by Andrew Garfield.

The 57-year-old American actress conversed with Entertainment Weekly along with her castmates Garfield, Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg, who acted as Frederik, Imhoff’s husband.

When she was asked why she chose such an icy role, Roberts said, "Her steeliness, her prickliness, her icy exterior and what that was about and what it was hiding and protecting, is what initially made me go, Hmm, this is interesting.”

"And then once Luca came into the mix, then it just gets more and more intriguing and delicious to peel back that onion with him,” the Notting Hill star added, referring to director Luca Guadagnino.

It is pertinent to mention that After the Hunt hit select theatres on October 10 before its nationwide release on October 17, 2025.