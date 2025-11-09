Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes spark romance rumors despite breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes spotted together

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes were spotted together, getting close during a trip to Scotland, just one month after their breakup.

Us Weekly reported that the pair "were very much loved-up and holding hands" while out at Cannonball Restaurant & Bar near Scotland's Edinburgh Castle and the two stars were seen together again in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

The Outer Banks star and Ballerini called it quits on their relationship after two years of dating in September.

Their break up came just two days after Stokes wished the Love You Like You Mean It singer a happy 32nd birthday on Instagram.

"Although you keep saying you're not excited for 32, I'd say I'm looking forward to more of this," he wrote alongside happy pics of the two spending time together.

"Happy birthday my love," he added.

The pair had been dating since January 2023 and the former couple sparked romance rumours after Stokes posted a photo of the two on Instagram looking close while watching the National College Football Championship together.

Ballerini and Stokes went public with their relationship at the CMT Music Awards in April 2023 and September 2024 the Uglies star told PEOPLE magazine that he kept his relationship with the Grammy-award nominated singer going strong by "never going more than three weeks" without seeing her.

"If we need to make the effort to show up when one's across the country, we do it," he concluded.