 
Geo News

WATCH: Crocodile lurks in Australian luxury hotel pool

Video posted on social media shows carnivore lying on bottom of pool at Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas

By
AFP
|

October 19, 2025

This image shows crocodile at bottom of the pool of an Australian luxury resort. — Instagram@kellerdiaries
This image shows crocodile at bottom of the pool of an Australian luxury resort. — Instagram@kellerdiaries

A crocodile took a dip in a luxury hotel pool in northeastern Australia this weekend but failed to stir guests who relaxed in the sun a few steps away.

Video posted on social media showed the juvenile carnivore lying on the bottom of the pool at the Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort in Port Douglas.

"I don't want to alarm anyone, but there is a crocodile in the Sheraton pool," Instagram user Lisa Keller said in a video showing the scaly predator.

A handful of tourists could be seen taking it easy on sun lounges around the edge of the pool, though none ventured into the water.

"Not a single person cares," said Keller.

The video matched images of the pool on the hotel's website.

Hotel manager Joseph Amerio said the crocodile was spotted early Saturday morning and the pool was cordoned off until Queensland state wildlife officers removed it in the afternoon.

"At no time were guests and the baby animal in the pool at the same time," he said.

More than 100,000 saltwater and less aggressive freshwater crocodiles are estimated to be living across northern Australia.

Unreachable: Meet the Nobel winner who hasn't heard the news
Unreachable: Meet the Nobel winner who hasn't heard the news
Why is Sweden a country 'prescribed by doctors'?
Why is Sweden a country 'prescribed by doctors'?
$1 million Spanish treasure discovered off Florida's treasure coast
$1 million Spanish treasure discovered off Florida's treasure coast
Jay-Z of birds: Blue and green jays make a marvel of nature
Jay-Z of birds: Blue and green jays make a marvel of nature
Human skin cells turned into fertilisable eggs for first time
Human skin cells turned into fertilisable eggs for first time
Tails of the city: Paris rats find unlikely political ally
Tails of the city: Paris rats find unlikely political ally
Emirati researcher reveals fathering more than 100 children
Emirati researcher reveals fathering more than 100 children
World's second-largest diamond awaits home
World's second-largest diamond awaits home