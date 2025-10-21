UAE refers nine Arab nationals to court for alleged kidnapping, blackmail

The image shows a collage of faces of nine Arab nationals allegedly involved in kidnapping and blackmail. — WAM/File

ABU DHABI: At least Nine Arab nationals have been referred to the court in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over allegations of kidnapping and blackmail stemming from a financial dispute.

Authorities said the suspects detained a victim for a week, assaulted him, and recorded footage showing him bound and in a compromising state. The video was later circulated on social media in an attempt to extort money from his family.

The UAE Federal Public Prosecution said the suspects were swiftly arrested. Investigators also seized mobile phones and vehicles used in the crime, uncovering evidence that pointed to the gang’s coordinated criminal operations.

Officials said the gang operated in a highly coordinated manner and posed a direct threat to public safety and law and order. The accused face severe penalties, including life imprisonment or the death sentence.

UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi stressed that national security and stability remained the highest priority.

He confirmed that the Public Prosecution would continue to take strict and impartial action against anyone committing crimes that threaten public peace or the nation’s security.