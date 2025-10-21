Saudi Crown Prince 'to meet' Trump in Washington next month

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman reacts next to US President Donald Trump during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.— Reuters

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will meet US President Donald Trump during a three-day visit to Washington next month, a source close to the government told AFP on Tuesday.

Crown Prince Salman will arrive on November 17 and discuss political, economic and security files with Trump the following day, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement

The crown prince’s trip was revealed days into a fragile Gaza ceasefire brokered by Trump that was warmly welcomed by Saudi Arabia.

Some media reports suggest Saudi Arabia is hoping for a US security agreement after Trump’s executive order this month pledging to defend its neighbour Qatar from attacks.

The visit by the crown prince, often known by his initials MBS, follows Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia in May during the first foreign tour of his second term.

Trump was treated to a lavish welcome by the Saudis, who promised $600 billion in deals ranging from defence to artificial intelligence.

Saudi Arabia and the US have enjoyed a close relationship for decades based on privileged access to Saudi oil reserves in exchange for military protection.

The Kingdom has spearheaded moves championing statehood for the Palestinians, including organising a UN conference along with France in July.

Last month, the two countries’ "New York Declaration" supporting a Hamas-free Palestinian state was backed in a vote by the United Nations General Assembly.