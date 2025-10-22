 
Geo News

WATCH: Indian president's helicopter gets stuck at Kerala helipad

Videos show officials pushing Indian Air Force's Mi-17 chopper at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium

By
Web Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Indian officials pushing Indian Air Forces Mi-17 chopper at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on October 22, 2025. — YouTube/@indiatimes/screengrab
Indian officials pushing Indian Air Force's Mi-17 chopper at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on October 22, 2025. — YouTube/@indiatimes/screengrab  

A section of a newly built helipad in Kerala’s Pramadam caved in after a helicopter carrying Indian President Droupadi Murmu landed there on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pathanamthitta’s Pramadam, where the president arrived for her visit to Sabarimala.

Advertisement

Following the incident, President Murmu continued her journey to Pamba — the foothills of Sabarimala — by road.

Bizarre scenes unfolded at the stadium after the president left for Pamba by road, as viral videos show officials pushing the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 chopper by hand from a caved-in helipad, sparking widespread criticism and reactions on social media.

Another said: “President Draupadi Murmu gets the firsthand experience of BJP's Space Technology Infrastructure as the wheel of her helicopter got stuck in the newly constructed helipad.”

According to Indian media, the landing was originally planned at Nilackal near Pamba, but it was changed to Pramadam due to bad weather conditions.

Advertisement
Ugandan police lower death toll from major bus crash to 46
Ugandan police lower death toll from major bus crash to 46
Critical Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire
Critical Putin-Trump summit on hold after Russia rejects ceasefire
'Music to my ears': Trump dances to his own tune amid White House demolition fury
'Music to my ears': Trump dances to his own tune amid White House demolition fury
India 'reopens' embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
India 'reopens' embassy in Afghan capital Kabul
Saudi Crown Prince 'to meet' Trump in Washington next month
Saudi Crown Prince 'to meet' Trump in Washington next month
Austria deports first Afghan since Taliban seized power, says more to come
Austria deports first Afghan since Taliban seized power, says more to come
Takaichi elected Japan's premier, shattering glass ceiling with hard-right turn
Takaichi elected Japan's premier, shattering glass ceiling with hard-right turn
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders as museum security scrutinised
France intensifies hunt for Louvre raiders as museum security scrutinised