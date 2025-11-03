Afghanistan rocked by 6.3-magnitude quake in Hindu Kush mountains

The representational image of a Richter scale measuring an earthquake. — Unsplash/File

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Monday, the US Geological Survey reported, raising concerns over possible casualties and damage in the mountainous area.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 28km (17.4 miles) and its epicentre was 22.5km from a town called Khulm, which has a population of nearly 65,000, according to USGS.

The country's national disaster management agency said reports on casualties and damage would be shared later.

Reuters could not immediately verify the extent of damage from the earthquake.

More than 1,000 people died after an earthquake hit Afghanistan in August, according to the Afghan Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group working in the region.

