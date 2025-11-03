Lahore breathes toxic air as persistent smog turns AQI 'hazardous'

Faheem sets up a fishing trap, with the bridge over the River Ravi in the background, amid smog in Lahore, Pakistan, November 5, 2024. — Reuters

Multan smog to intensify in coming days.

Punjab schools are closed before 8:45am.

Fines up to Rs500,000 for repeat violations.

Lahore’s air quality hit “Hazardous” on Monday morning, topping the global IQAir ranking with a US Air Quality Index (AQI) of 471 and PM2.5 at 311 microgrammes per cubic metre at 08:00am, IQAir’s dashboard showed. The PM2.5 level was 62.2 times the World Health Organisation’s annual guideline value.

PM2.5, particles 2.5 microns or smaller, can lodge deep in the lungs and enter the bloodstream, raising risks of respiratory and cardiovascular disease.

Karachi also featured near the top of the list, ranking fourth with a US AQI of 163, which falls in the “Unhealthy” band on the US scale, the same readout showed. Delhi was second on 253 and Tashkent third on 176, while Dubai posted 160.

— IQAir

In Multan, smog levels are rising with changing weather conditions and are expected to intensify in coming days, according to the Meteorological Department. The department reported a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18°C on Monday, and warned conditions could worsen in Multan and nearby areas such as Gadra Nawab.

Heavily affected city corridors include Khanewal Road, Bosan Road and the Mathla Road area, where older factories and heavy transport add to the haze. Authorities said action is underway against industries emitting excessive smoke.

Officials noted Multan’s Environmental Protection Agency lacks real-time monitoring, with only one functional device, hampering data collection. The loss of urban greenery has allowed smog to settle in the early morning and evening, they added, contributing to a rise in respiratory illness, particularly among vulnerable groups.

A family moves on a trishaw along a road on a smoggy morning on the outskirts of Multan, Pakistan, November 11, 2024. — Reuters

Citing deteriorating air quality, the Punjab Environment Department has barred public and private schools from opening before 8:45am across the province, including Lahore, until January 31, 2026.

Schools violating the order face fines of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 for a first offence, rising to Rs100,000 to Rs500,000 for repeat breaches. Director General Imran Hamid Sheikh said enforcement of environmental protections would continue.

Authorities in Punjab attribute the poor air quality to polluted easterly winds blowing in from India and neighbouring regions. This toxic haze has enveloped much of Punjab and northern India for several days, severely reducing visibility and triggering health complaints such as throat irritation, coughing, and difficulty breathing.

Public health experts are urging residents to limit outdoor activities and wear protective masks when necessary.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy conditions to prevent accidents and ensure safety.

The smog season coincides with winter’s arrival, when cooler temperatures, stagnant air, vehicle and factory emissions, and widespread crop burning combine to trap pollutants close to the ground across the Punjab plains.

This annual phenomenon brings severe health risks, as prolonged exposure to such polluted air increases the likelihood of strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory illnesses, according to the WHO.

This worsening air quality situation continues to pose a serious challenge across the region, necessitating urgent attention and public cooperation to mitigate health impacts during the smog season.