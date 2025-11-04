PSX falls as investors consolidate over inflation surprise

Brokers are busy in trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi on Wednesday, June 4, 2025. — PPI

KSE-100 Index closed at 161,281.76 points, down 1,521.39 points.

Session low recorded at 161,159.26 points, down 1,643.89 points.

Index recorded intraday high of 163,384.95, up 1,643.89 points

The equity market fell on Tuesday as investors consolidated positions near the end of results season, with a higher-than-expected October inflation print and uncertainty around potential constitutional changes keeping risk appetite in check.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index settled at 161,281.76 points, down 1,521.39 points, or 0.93%, from the previous close of 162,803.15.

During the session, the index climbed to an intraday high of 163,384.95, gaining 581.8 points, or 0.36%, before retreating to a low of 161,159.26, reflecting a fall of 1,643.89 points, or 1.01%.

"The result season is close to an end, and inflation has come in higher than expected. This has caused a period of consolidation," said Ahfaz Mustafa, CEO of Ismail Iqbal Securities.

"We will see movement in the market depending on the new flow, especially pertaining to the 27th amendment and the NFC [National Finance Commission] award,” he added.

Political developments also figured in sentiment after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sought the party’s support for a proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to details he shared, the package contemplates a Constitutional Court, restoration of executive magistrates and changes to judicial appointments, alongside proposals touching the NFC Award, Article 243, and federal control over education and population planning.

Price pressures added to caution. Headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.2% year-on-year in October versus 5.6% in September, driven by food, where perishable items spiked amid flood damage and border-related disruptions to trade routes.

On Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 0.72% to close at 162,803.15 from 161,631.73, trading between 163,935.03 and 161,892.59 during the session.