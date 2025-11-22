Pakistan, EU vow to boost trade, investment ties via GSP Plus scheme

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (left) and the EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas during a meeting in Brussels, Germnay on November 22, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk

Meeting reviewed full spectrum of Pakistan–EU relations, says FO.

Discussions covered South Asia, Afghanistan, Middle East.

Dar also meets different leaders on sidelines of ministerial forum.



Pakistan and the European Union reaffirmed their commitment to a broad-based, multidimensional, and forward-looking partnership anchored in shared values, the UN Charter, multilateralism, and the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

The resolve came as Pakistan and the EU convened the seventh Strategic Dialogue co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas in Brussels.

According to a statement issued by the FO, the meeting provided a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of Pakistan–EU relations, building on the positive momentum of recent high-level engagements and sustained institutional interactions.

Both sides, the FO said, underlined the importance of further deepening trade and investment ties, including through the EU's GSP+ arrangement, as a driver for sustainable growth, export diversification, job creation and mutually beneficial economic opportunity.

"The Dialogue also offered an opportunity to exchange views on regional and global developments, including South Asia, Afghanistan, the Middle East, and broader geopolitical developments," the statement read.

The FO said that Pakistan and the EU sides underlined the importance of coordinated approaches to peace, stability, sustainable development, and global challenges such as climate change and connectivity.

"They agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP 2019), advance work on ongoing dialogues, and identify concrete avenues to expand collaboration in the years ahead."

According to the FO, Dar also held interaction with different leaders on the margins of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels.

He held "constructive" exchange with the foreign minister of Somalia, Abdusalam Abdi Ali and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to deepening cooperation and supporting regional stability, a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a separate statement.

Dar also had an interaction with Ambassador Andrea Orizio, Head of Delegation for Italy, as the discussion covered strengthening Pakistan-Italy ties, enhancing economic engagement, and collaborating under broader Pakistan-EU frameworks.

He also met Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel as they agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, connectivity, and climate resilience.

They underscored the importance of staying in regular contact, including through multilateral platforms, to further advance shared priorities, the FO said.