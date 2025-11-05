After Mamdani's historic victory, Texas Governor Abbott's tariff remark stirs debate

A collage of NYC mayor elect Zohran Mamdani and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. — Reuters

DALLAS, TEXAS: In a historic outcome, Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic and socialist candidate, has won the New York City mayoral election with a decisive lead.

His victory marks a new chapter in the city’s political history and has sent ripples across the United States. Mamdani has become New York’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor.

Just a day before Mamdani’s win, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made a controversial statement, announcing that he would impose a "100% tariff" on anyone moving from New York City to Texas. Abbott posted the declaration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC".

Although Abbott’s remark appeared to be a political jab, it ignited serious legal and ethical debate. Under the US Constitution, states cannot impose tariffs on individuals, as every citizen has the constitutional right to freely travel, reside and work in any state.

President Donald Trump, who endorsed former governor Andrew Cuomo in the race, sharply criticised Mamdani, calling him a "communist". Trump warned that if Mamdani were elected, "New York City would become a total economic and social disaster."

Despite fierce attacks, Mamdani’s campaign — focused on affordability, free childcare, free public buses and rent freezes — resonated strongly with voters. Following the election results, celebrations broke out across New York, while Abbott’s "100% tariff" statement was widely mocked on social media as unconstitutional, provocative and even humorous.

Political analysts say Mamdani’s victory represents the rise of a new urban political movement in America — one driven by middle-class families, renters and younger voters gravitating towards socialist ideas and economic justice.

Meanwhile, in Texas, Abbott’s statement has become the subject of memes and online satire. One user joked:

"If Mamdani’s already won, Abbott might as well impose a tariff on New York ideas too."

This blend of humour and politics reflects a deeper reality: the 2025 elections have become more than a political contest — they are a battle of ideologies and values shaping America’s future.