World beyond New York City reacts to Mamdani's 'seismic' victory in mayoral race

New York City Mayoral-elect Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on November 4, 2025. — AFP

The world beyond New York joined New Yorkers in celebration on Wednesday, as Zohran Mamdani's historic mayoral campaign culminated in a resounding victory.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist made history by becoming the first Muslim mayor of the largest US city, defeating Democratic former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Advertisement

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani faced harsh criticism from conservative media commentators and also from US President Donald Trump over his policies and Muslim heritage.

However, the fierce attacks on the young lawmaker appeared to have little impact on New Yorkers' spirits, who erupted in celebration after he was declared mayor.

Prominent politicians from beyond the city, including former US President Bill Clinton, were among those who joined New Yorkers in their celebrations.

Taking to X, Clinton congratulated Mamdani on his victory, while wishing for his success in "building a better, fairer, more affordable New York".

"Congratulations [Zohran Mamdani] on your election as the next Mayor of New York City. I'm wishing you success as you work to transform the passion of your campaign into building a better, fairer, more affordable New York," the former US president wrote.

British politician Jeremy Corbyn, who is Member of Parliament for Islington North, credited Mamdani for igniting "a grassroots campaign.

"This is a seismic victory — not only for the people of New York, but for all those who believe that humanity and hope can prevail," he wrote in his post on X.



