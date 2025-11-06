PIA dismisses president, secretary general of aircraft engineers' body amid ongoing dispute

Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft taxis ahead of its takeoff for Paris at the Islamabad International Airport in Islamabad on January 10, 2025. — AFP

Action followed inquiries initiated last year: notification.

Officials removed from service under PIA's regulations.

SAEP secretary general vows to challenge decision in court.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has dismissed the president and secretary general of the Society of Aircraft Engineers of Pakistan (SAEP) after a dispute between the national carrier's administration and the engineering staff intensified and disrupted flight operations in recent days.

A notification was issued regarding the dismissal of SAEP President Abdullah Jadoon and Secretary General Awais Jadoon, stating that they were removed from service under PIA's relevant regulations after they did not appear for personal hearings on November 4 and 5 before the airline's CEO.

The notification said the action followed inquiries initiated last year, adding that the two officials were given multiple opportunities to present their case.

Sources told Geo News that the decision coincided with the engineers' ongoing protest over work conditions and safety-related grievances.

Awais, the union's secretary general, said the dismissals were linked to engineers' refusal to clear aircraft with technical faults. "We will challenge these decisions in court based on existing documents," he added.

He said the main reason behind the termination was the engineers' insistence on highlighting safety concerns and alleged violations of aviation maintenance standards.

The protest by the national carrier's aircraft engineers had caused delays to dozens of flights in Karachi. The demonstration prompted the airline to make alternative maintenance arrangements as engineers stopped issuing safety clearances, leaving several aircraft grounded and passengers stranded at major airports.

Two days ago, the SAEP said its members would not return to work until the airline's CEO reviewed his stance and opened negotiations.

According to SAEP sources, the engineers had been wearing black armbands for over two months to press their demands. They said that even during this prolonged, peaceful protest, the airline’s management did not initiate formal dialogue, The News reported.

The sources added that the engineers have not received a raise in eight years and that the airline is facing a shortage of spare parts, alleging that engineers are pressured to clear aircraft for flights despite technical issues.

The union said it cannot compromise passenger safety, even under pressure from the administration.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the national airline has ordered strict action against the aircraft engineers and warned that any individual disrupting operations will face disciplinary measures.

On the other hand, a PIA spokesperson said the aircraft engineers' body held no legal standing and claimed that "the real aim of this movement is to sabotage the airline's privatisation."

He said calling it a "safety issue" and walking off the job simultaneously was a deliberate attempt to disrupt operations and pressure the administration.

"The Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1952, is in force at the national airline, which makes strikes or walkouts illegal," the CEO said, adding that those taking part in or supporting such actions will face legal consequences.