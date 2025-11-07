Deadlock persists as PPP rejects key clauses of proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, on June 20, 2025. — PID

Government allies reaffirm support for proposed amendment.

Opposition accuses coalition of bulldozing legislation secretly.

Talks continue as ministers claim partial consensus reached.

ISLAMABAD: A deadlock between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) persisted on Friday over the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment, with the PPP refusing to endorse several key clauses.

During the second day of its Central Executive Committee meeting, the PPP reiterated its opposition to most provisions of the draft amendment, agreeing only to the proposed changes in Article 243, which concerns appointments in the armed forces.

Following PPP’s stance, the government postponed today’s federal cabinet meeting, initially scheduled to approve the draft.

A day earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his party rejected any proposal that altered provincial autonomy or the NFC Award formula, stressing equal representation for all four provinces in the proposed Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, coalition allies, including the MQM-Pakistan and the PML-Q, reaffirmed their support for the government’s amendment plan. However, opposition parties in the Senate dismissed the proposal entirely, accusing the ruling coalition of bypassing parliamentary consultation.

In a joint statement, opposition lawmakers alleged that the PML-N, PPP, and their partners were “bulldozing” legislation and concealing details of the amendment from Parliament.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah claimed that consensus had been achieved on key points, saying: “Talks are underway, and we are not touching the 18th Amendment. Matters will likely be settled by this evening.”

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer also said significant progress had been made, though the amendment was “not being tabled today.” PML-N Senator Afnanullah added that PPP had agreed on Article 243, and efforts were continuing to address its remaining reservations.

Separately, PTI leader Asad Qaiser rejected any government move to amend the Constitution, declaring that the current Parliament “has no authority to legislate.” He accused the PPP of political compromise and criticised the government’s handling of police actions at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

According to a report in The News, the draft amendment includes the introduction of a Commander of Defence Forces post to improve coordination among the three armed services. It also proposes the establishment of a seven-member Constitutional Court, with justices retiring at the age of 68.

Sources told the publication that the five judges would likely be selected from the current Supreme Court bench, with Justice Aminuddin Khan expected to lead the new court, while judges from the Sindh and Balochistan High Courts are also under consideration.