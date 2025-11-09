Travis Scott brings daughter Stormi onstage during Tokyo concert

Travis Scott's daughter joins him on Tokyo stage midperformance

Travis Scott surprised fans in Tokyo by bringing his daughter Stormi onstage during his Saturday concert.

Some fan-made videos emerged online showing the 7-year-old onstage as the rapper performed his 2023 track Thank God.

Stormi could be seen smiling and dancing alongside her father, wearing a graphic T-shirt, fur coat, brightly colored braided hair, and protective headphones.

Scott held the microphone for her as she delivered her line from the song, saying, “That’s right, Daddy,” as he rapped, “Storm’s a minor but you know she livin’ major.” The crowd cheered as Scott encouraged them to applaud his daughter.

Also during the show, Scott welcomed Kanye West onstage. The two performed West’s 2004 hit Through the Wire and a few other songs.

Scott and Kylie Jenner, 28, welcomed Stormi in February 2018 and later had their son, Aire, in February 2022. The rapper has often shared glimpses of his children online and spoken openly about fatherhood.

Earlier this year, at Coachella, Scott gave Stormi a shout-out during his headlining set, calling her name as she enjoyed the show from the crowd while wearing headphones.