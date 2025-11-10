Who was Katie Fox? Victim of fatal Birmingham bus stop stabbing dies

Who was Katie Fox? Victim of fatal Birmingham bus stop stabbing

The death of 34-year-old Katie Fox has been confirmed who was fatally stabbed in an unprovoked attack” at a bus stop in Birmingham city center, police reports.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, November 7, on the busy Small brook Queensway directly opposite to the entrance to Birmingham New Street station, has thrust concerns of public safety into the spotlight, leaving residents and commuters questioning their security in the heart of the city.

The culprit, Djeison Rafael, 21, of Smethwick, appeared in court on Monday, November 10, where an initial charge of attempted murder was updated to murder following Ms. Fox’s death.

He is also charged with two previous counts of causing actual bodily harm, possession of a bladed article, and assaulting an officer.

While the formal judicial process starts, the shockwaves of the attack are being felt throughout the community.

“It makes me worried for my girlfriend,” said Ashley Birks, 25, from Stoke-on-Tent.

“She doesn’t drive and works at all of the big music venues… and to think something completely unprovoked (happened), you know, it’s horrible,” he added.

The feeling was echoes by Shalini Doal, who witnessed the chaotic emergency response after her shift.

She stated the scene as “quite chaotic” and expressed concern for the safety of herself and her colleagues.

Responding to the public alarm, West Midlands Police have appointed extra officers in the city center to provide reassurance.

Detective Inspector James Nix confirmed the force is treating the stabbing as “unprovoked” and is “working to understand why it happened.”