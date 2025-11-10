Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again, but poses no immediate threat

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island roared back to life on Sunday, November 9, 2025, with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) recording fresh lava spewing from its summit crater.

The dramatic event, but, poses no danger to the public. The molten rock is entirely contained within the Halema’uma’u crater at the summit, a contained area within the boundaries of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Officials reported that there is no current threat to any homes, buildings, or infrastructure.

USGS’s researchers are viewing this not as a new eruption, but as the latest pulse in a period of the current volcanic activity that began in late 2024.

The magma is utilising the same established underground pathway to reach the surface, causing intermittent, spectacular displays.

This trend has become familiar at Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes. The current eruptive phase has been marked by periods of calm punctuated by renewed lava effusion within the safe confines of the summit caldera.

The eruption has become a major draw for visitors, with the national park providing safe viewing opportunities of the glowing lava lake from specified areas.

The event is a powerful reminder of the dynamic geological forces that continue to shape the Hawaiian islands, currently presenting a breathtaking spectacle without the destructive power seen in some of Kilauea’s past eruptions.