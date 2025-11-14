Pakistani students participate in biggest Gulf robotics competition in Abu Dhabi

Pakistani students pose for a photo during the robotics competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The largest robotics competition in the Gulf "RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025" is underway in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 700 students and experts from 22 countries.

Students from Pakistan, China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Russia are taking part with advanced robots and strong teams.

Pakistani students are also competing in the event and are taking part in the Rescue, CoSpace, and autonomous robotics categories.

Robots pictured during competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The event includes several types of contests:

Soccer robots that play football

Rescue robots that complete disaster-response tasks

Service robots that handle basic household activities

The competition is part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week and aims to encourage young people to learn about robotics, technology and artificial intelligence.