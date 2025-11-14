 
Geo News

Pakistani students participate in biggest Gulf robotics competition in Abu Dhabi

Pupils from Pakistan are taking part in Rescue, CoSpace, and autonomous robotics categories

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 14, 2025

Pakistani students pose for a photo during the robotics competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter
Pakistani students pose for a photo during the robotics competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The largest robotics competition in the Gulf "RoboCup Asia-Pacific (RCAP) 2025" is underway in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 700 students and experts from 22 countries.

Students from Pakistan, China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Russia are taking part with advanced robots and strong teams.

Advertisement

Pakistani students are also competing in the event and are taking part in the Rescue, CoSpace, and autonomous robotics categories.

Robots pictured during competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter
Robots pictured during competition in Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

The event includes several types of contests:

  • Soccer robots that play football
  • Rescue robots that complete disaster-response tasks
  • Service robots that handle basic household activities

The competition is part of Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week and aims to encourage young people to learn about robotics, technology and artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Devil in the beetails: Australian scientists discover new 'lucifer' bee
Devil in the beetails: Australian scientists discover new 'lucifer' bee
The AI revolution has a power problem
The AI revolution has a power problem
Google to manufacture 600,000 Chromebooks annually in Pakistan: minister video
Google to manufacture 600,000 Chromebooks annually in Pakistan: minister
Nearly 28% Americans admit to having 'intimate or romantic' relation with AI
Nearly 28% Americans admit to having 'intimate or romantic' relation with AI
'Grand Theft Auto VI' video game delayed again until November 2026
'Grand Theft Auto VI' video game delayed again until November 2026
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Beaver Moon: Pakistan witnesses 2025's first and brightest supermoon
Beaver Moon: Pakistan witnesses 2025's first and brightest supermoon
WhatsApp restored after facing disruption worldwide
WhatsApp restored after facing disruption worldwide
Video game creators fear AI could grab the controller
Video game creators fear AI could grab the controller