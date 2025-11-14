 
Two children mauled by stray dogs in Karachi University

Teachers urge authorities to launch campaign to catch, remove stray dogs from campus

By
Rana Javaid
|

November 14, 2025

University of Karachis Silver Jubilee Gate. — APP/File
Karachi University is facing a surge in stray dogs on campus after two children were injured in separate biting incidents, the varsity administration said on Friday.

"Both children suffered deep injuries — one on the face and the other on the leg," the administration added.

Teachers urged the authorities to launch an immediate campaign to catch and remove stray dogs from the campus, warning that the situation was worsening.

The administration complained that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) staff were "not cooperating" in efforts to control the issue.

Sindh Minister for Universities Muhammad Ismail Rahoo sought a detailed report from the KU administration, saying he had already contacted the vice chancellor to obtain preliminary information.

He directed officials to ensure cleaning and sterilisation at all entry and exit points across the campus.

The briefing further noted that medical treatment for all individuals, including the two children attacked on campus, was currently underway.

