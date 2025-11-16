Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

US and Iran flags are seen in this illustration. — Reuters

US, Israel accuse Iran of developing nuclear programme.

Washington pursuing wartime goals: Iran’s deputy FM.

US, Iran underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks.



Washington's current approach toward Tehran does not indicate any readiness for "equal and fair negotiations", Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump hinted last week at potential discussions.

Following Israel's attack on Iran in June, which was joined by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, attempts at renewing dialogue on Tehran's nuclear programme have failed.

Advertisement

The United States, its European allies, and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Tehran and Washington underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks prior to the 12-days-war, but faced obstacles such as the issue of domestic uranium enrichment, which the US wants Iran to forego.

"The US cannot expect to gain what it couldn't in war through negotiations," Abbas Araqchi said during a Tehran conference named "international law under assault."

"Iran will always be prepared to engage in diplomacy, but not negotiations meant for dictation," he added.

During the same conference, deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh accused Washington of pursuing its wartime goals with "negotiations as a show".