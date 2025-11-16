 
Geo News

Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks

"Iran will always be prepared to engage in diplomacy," says Iran's foreign minister

By
Reuters
|

November 16, 2025

US and Iran flags are seen in this illustration. — Reuters
US and Iran flags are seen in this illustration. — Reuters
  • US, Israel accuse Iran of developing nuclear programme.
  • Washington pursuing wartime goals: Iran’s deputy FM.
  • US, Iran underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks.

Washington's current approach toward Tehran does not indicate any readiness for "equal and fair negotiations", Iran's foreign minister said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump hinted last week at potential discussions.

Following Israel's attack on Iran in June, which was joined by US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, attempts at renewing dialogue on Tehran's nuclear programme have failed.

Advertisement

The United States, its European allies, and Israel accuse Tehran of using its nuclear programme as a veil for efforts to develop the capability to produce weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.

Tehran and Washington underwent five rounds of indirect nuclear talks prior to the 12-days-war, but faced obstacles such as the issue of domestic uranium enrichment, which the US wants Iran to forego.

"The US cannot expect to gain what it couldn't in war through negotiations," Abbas Araqchi said during a Tehran conference named "international law under assault."

"Iran will always be prepared to engage in diplomacy, but not negotiations meant for dictation," he added.

During the same conference, deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh accused Washington of pursuing its wartime goals with "negotiations as a show".

Advertisement

More From World

US Justice Department heeds Trump's demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
US Justice Department heeds Trump's demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
Iran guards confirm they seized oil tanker in Gulf
Iran guards confirm they seized oil tanker in Gulf
Massive blast rocks industrial zone south of Argentina capital video
Massive blast rocks industrial zone south of Argentina capital
China warns Japan of 'crushing' defeat, tells Chinese citizens to shun visits
China warns Japan of 'crushing' defeat, tells Chinese citizens to shun visits
US signals possible return to nuclear testing, weighs F-35s deal with Saudi Arabia
US signals possible return to nuclear testing, weighs F-35s deal with Saudi Arabia
Nine killed, over two dozen injured as explosion tears through IIOJK police station
Nine killed, over two dozen injured as explosion tears through IIOJK police station
Hundreds in Tehran pray for rain as Iran battles drought
Hundreds in Tehran pray for rain as Iran battles drought
World's top YouTuber MrBeast launches Saudi theme park
World's top YouTuber MrBeast launches Saudi theme park
Modi's alliance set to easily win Indian Hindi heartland vote
Modi's alliance set to easily win Indian Hindi heartland vote