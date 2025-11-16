 
Geo News

Dubai Airshow opens tomorrow with Pakistani pilots in focus

PAF pilots expected to deliver standout aerial displays before global aviation leaders

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 16, 2025

A Pakistani JF-17 fighter aircraft is pictured in this undated image, Dubai Abu Dhabi. — Reporter
A Pakistani JF-17 fighter aircraft is pictured in this undated image, Dubai Abu Dhabi. — Reporter

DUBAI: The Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s biggest aviation gatherings, opens tomorrow (Monday), bringing together the latest military and commercial aircraft from around the globe.

Organisers say the event is fully prepared to welcome industry professionals and aviation enthusiasts.

Advertisement

This year, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots are expected to take centre stage, with aviation analysts noting that PAF’s exceptional performance in recent operations has become a key point of interest for global air powers.

They emphasise that Pakistan’s pilots have impressed the international military aviation community with their precision, discipline and operational skill.

The show will feature colourful aerial displays, formation flights and aerobatic performances. Analysts expect the PAF demonstrations to be among the most notable of the week, showcasing Pakistan’s advancing air capabilities to a global audience.

Organisers confirm that China’s advanced air defence system will be on display, highlighting the country’s growing challenge to Western and US defence technology.

Russian aerospace industries are also set to participate with a range of military aircraft and systems.

From Pakistan, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) will present its latest aviation technology and MRO capabilities, while the Pakistan Aerospace Council will represent the country’s broader aviation sector.

Industry insiders expect strong commercial activity during the event, with forecasts of around 300 new aircraft orders that could reshape market dynamics in the global aviation industry.

Advertisement

More From World

Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
Violent Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder
Violent Gen Z-styled protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder
Epstein controversy erupts anew, threatening to fracture Trump's Republican coalition
Epstein controversy erupts anew, threatening to fracture Trump's Republican coalition
At least 4 dead as two migrant boats carrying 95 capsize off Libya's coast, says Red Crescent
At least 4 dead as two migrant boats carrying 95 capsize off Libya's coast, says Red Crescent
US Justice Department heeds Trump's demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
US Justice Department heeds Trump's demand to probe Epstein ties with Democrats
Iran guards confirm they seized oil tanker in Gulf
Iran guards confirm they seized oil tanker in Gulf
Massive blast rocks industrial zone south of Argentina capital video
Massive blast rocks industrial zone south of Argentina capital
China warns Japan of 'crushing' defeat, tells Chinese citizens to shun visits
China warns Japan of 'crushing' defeat, tells Chinese citizens to shun visits
US signals possible return to nuclear testing, weighs F-35s deal with Saudi Arabia
US signals possible return to nuclear testing, weighs F-35s deal with Saudi Arabia