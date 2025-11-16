 
Geo News

Dubai warns noisy drivers as AI sound radars go live

Drivers violating noise limits to face AED 2,000 fine — around Rs 150,000 — along with 12 black points

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

November 16, 2025

Police in Dubai install artificial intelligence (AI) noise radars to monitor vehicles creating excessive noise across the city. — X/@dubaicivility
Police in Dubai install artificial intelligence (AI) noise radars to monitor vehicles creating excessive noise across the city. — X/@dubaicivility

DUBAI: Police in Dubai have installed artificial intelligence (AI) noise radars to monitor vehicles creating excessive noise across the city.

According to Dubai Police, the new radars will detect loud horns, modified exhaust systems to enhance vehicles sound and high-volume music played inside cars.

Advertisement

Drivers violating noise limits will face an AED 2,000 fine — around Rs 150,000 — along with 12 black points, police said.

Black points are penalty marks issued for traffic violations in the UAE. Drivers who accumulate 24 black points face suspension of their licence under traffic regulations.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid disturbing public peace and to drive responsibly, warning that action will be taken against anyone causing unnecessary noise.

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

New 'Call of Duty' video game launches amid rival success
New 'Call of Duty' video game launches amid rival success
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
Humans can no longer tell AI music from the real thing: survey
UK plans tougher laws to protect public services from cyberattacks
UK plans tougher laws to protect public services from cyberattacks
Devil in the beetails: Australian scientists discover new 'lucifer' bee
Devil in the beetails: Australian scientists discover new 'lucifer' bee
The AI revolution has a power problem
The AI revolution has a power problem
Google to manufacture 600,000 Chromebooks annually in Pakistan: minister video
Google to manufacture 600,000 Chromebooks annually in Pakistan: minister
Nearly 28% Americans admit to having 'intimate or romantic' relation with AI
Nearly 28% Americans admit to having 'intimate or romantic' relation with AI
'Grand Theft Auto VI' video game delayed again until November 2026
'Grand Theft Auto VI' video game delayed again until November 2026
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval
Elon Musk's $1 trillion Tesla pay plan wins shareholder approval