Dubai warns noisy drivers as AI sound radars go live

DUBAI: Police in Dubai have installed artificial intelligence (AI) noise radars to monitor vehicles creating excessive noise across the city.

According to Dubai Police, the new radars will detect loud horns, modified exhaust systems to enhance vehicles sound and high-volume music played inside cars.

Drivers violating noise limits will face an AED 2,000 fine — around Rs 150,000 — along with 12 black points, police said.

Black points are penalty marks issued for traffic violations in the UAE. Drivers who accumulate 24 black points face suspension of their licence under traffic regulations.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid disturbing public peace and to drive responsibly, warning that action will be taken against anyone causing unnecessary noise.