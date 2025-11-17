 
Geo News

Landslides in Indonesia's Central Java kill at least 18, dozens missing

Excavators deployed to dig through dirt in Cilacap, says rescue agency's official

By
Reuters
|

November 17, 2025

Indonesian rescue members search for victims at the site of a landslide, which hit Cibeunying village on November 13, in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, November 15, 2025. — Reuters
Indonesian rescue members search for victims at the site of a landslide, which hit Cibeunying village on November 13, in Cilacap, Central Java province, Indonesia, November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Rain-triggered landslides in two regions in Indonesia's Central Java province last week have led to the deaths of at least 18 people, authorities said on Monday, with search operations ongoing.

A landslide in the city of Cilacap last week buried a dozen houses in Cibeunying village, said the disaster mitigation agency.

Search and rescue efforts were challenging as people were buried 3 to 8 metres (10 to 25 feet) deep, it said.

The Cilacap landslide has killed at least 16 people, with seven missing, said M Abdullah, chief of the search and rescue agency's local division.

Excavators were deployed to dig through dirt in Cilacap, footage from news channel Kompas TV showed on Monday.

Separately, two people died and 27 were missing after a landslide on Saturday in the region of Banjarnegara in Central Java, the disaster mitigation agency said on Monday. As many as 30 houses as well as farms were damaged, it said.

The Southeast Asian country's wet season started in September and is likely to last until April, bringing a high risk of extreme rainfall and flooding, the weather agency said.

More From World

Trump reverses stance on Epstein files, urges Republicans to vote for releasing them
Trump reverses stance on Epstein files, urges Republicans to vote for releasing them
Britain reviews human rights laws in major shake-up of asylum policy
Britain reviews human rights laws in major shake-up of asylum policy
At least 32 killed in DR Congo bridge fall amid scramble at illegal cobalt mine
At least 32 killed in DR Congo bridge fall amid scramble at illegal cobalt mine
Dubai Airshow opens today with Pakistani pilots in focus
Dubai Airshow opens today with Pakistani pilots in focus
India arrests IIOJK resident over Delhi car blast
India arrests IIOJK resident over Delhi car blast
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
Britain to make refugee status temporary under asylum overhaul
India's CDS castigates defence companies for 'delays and unmet promises' video
India's CDS castigates defence companies for 'delays and unmet promises'
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Iran says US is not ready for 'equal and fair' nuclear talks
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites
Iran begins cloud seeding operations as severe drought bites