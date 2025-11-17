Pakistan's JF-17 draws strong visitor interest at Dubai Airshow 2025

Military aircraft perform precision manoeuvres at Dubai Airshow 2025, Al Maktoum International Airport. — Reporter

DUBAI: The Dubai Airshow 2025 opened at Al Maktoum International Airport on Monday, bringing together global aviation leaders, defence officials and industry experts for one of the region's largest aerospace events.

Aircraft from Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates were parked side by side in the static display area, drawing attention from visitors who noted the close proximity of the two fleets.

Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter jet is parked in static display area at Dubai Airshow 2025, Al Maktoum International Airport. — Reporter

The arrangement was seen as a symbolic reflection of strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan in defence and aviation cooperation.

The skies above the airshow were dominated by colourful aerobatic displays as military and commercial jets performed precision manoeuvres throughout the opening day.

Crowds gathered around the runway and viewing stands as teams showcased high-speed turns, formations and signature stunts.

Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder remained a major attraction. The multirole fighter impressed aviation enthusiasts with its agility during the aerobatic segment and later drew large groups of visitors at the static display.

Visitors take photo with Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025, Al Maktoum International Airport. — Reporter

Many attendees stopped to take photos of the aircraft and ask technical questions from the Pakistan Air Force officials present.

Pakistani pilots also became a highlight, with participants lining up for pictures and selfies following their performance. Visitors praised the professionalism and display routine of the PAF team, calling it “one of the best crowd-pullers” of the day.

Visitors take photo with Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder multirole fighter jet at Dubai Airshow 2025, Al Maktoum International Airport. — Reporter

The five-day airshow will continue to feature defence announcements, aircraft showcases and daily demos from international manufacturers and air forces.